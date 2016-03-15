Articles

Black Salt Black salt English names- Himalayan salt, Himalayan rock salt,

Hindi names- Kala Namak

Tamil name – Intuppu The first time I heard of Black Salt or kala namk was it’s use in Indian cooking It is mined in India from volcanic rock or salt lakes found in countries surrounding the Himalayan mountains.

Agenda 21 explained by David Icke The following video is about Agenda 21. The UN delegates came together in Brazil in 1992 and drafted a blueprint that will decide what happens to the world and what happens to us within this world. (more…)

Satanism Descends upon Calgary And it is being brought to you by none other then Telus, who can’t even convince a corpse that Their Future is Friendly. (more…)

poplar trees Making Balm of Gilead Gilead is a common name for several plants belonging to different taxonomic families. The American balm of Gilead is a species of poplar (Populus candicans) of the family Salicaceae (willow family) which has large balsamic and fragrant buds. (more…)

Spruce Tea and Vitamin C Spruce trees are a valuable source of vitamin C and were used by the natives during winter months to provide nutrition. (more…)

Creepy Fake Forests Indonesia has thousands of acres of genetically modified palm oil trees. Recent fires have cleared the way for thousands of more acres. The island is doomed for habitation and is now a corporate plantation. (more…)

Restraining Comedy Comments in reaction to the video of John Cleese regarding governments infiltration of monitoring speech tells a story in itself. (more…)

Historic Meeting: Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill For the first time since the Great Schism of 1054 that divided Eastern and Western Christiany, the leaders of the two major Christian churches are set to meet in Cuba next week. (more…)

Natural vs Chemical food dyes Artificial food coloring and dyes are banned in many countries including Norway, France, Austria, UK , Japan and Finland. (more…)